NYU event asks students to donate to a Palestinian activist after viewing a film about ‘apartheid’

An event planned for mid-October and advertised by New York University is prompting students to donate to a journalist who filmed a movie about “resistance to Apartheid.”

The event, “Documenting Displacement in Palestine: A screening of No Other Land,” has been organized by three student groups at NYU, is posted to the university website, and will focus on the featuring of a documentary.

On NYU Wagner’s website, the university states that the movie focuses on a half-decade’s worth of work from a Palestinian activist named Basel Adra.

Most recently, Adra has recently been in spotlight for how the IDF conducted a raid at his home in the West Bank. Adra has also made claims about how Israel is “ethnically cleansing” and “expelling” Palestinians.

On the NYU website, it states that the film focuses on an individual named Masafer Yatta, and how that individual’s community was “destroyed by Israel’s occupation.”

[RELATED: Ex-NYU prof’s website exposes ICE agents with facial recognition as assaults on officers surge 700%]

The website continues, stating: “No Other Land is an unflinching account of a community’s mass expulsion and acts as a creative resistance to Apartheid and a search for a path towards equality and justice.”

The promotion for the event adds that the event is free but open only to “interested students, alumni, faculty, and staff” at NYU.

In addition to the screening, attendees who do go will also “have the opportunity to make an online donation to a support fund for Masafar Yatta created by Basel Adra, the director of the film.”

The three student-led groups at NYU that are organizing the event are described as the “Displaced Migrants Action Group (DMAG), the Urban Planning Student Association (UPSA), and the International Policy & Planning Association (IPPA).”

[RELATED: Harvard commencement graduate student speaker praises classmate who attacked Israeli student]

On a separate NYU website, the “Displaced Migrants Action Group” is considered to be “a space for students interested in displaced migration policy and practice to collaborate, share ideas, and innovate on new approaches to the multifaceted challenges facing people who are forced from their homes.”

Additionally, a different group called the “International Policy and Planning Association” is said to be “dedicated to enriching the Wagner experience by engaging students on international issues through fueling open dialogue, community-building, and fostering professional development.”

The final group who is listed as helping to organize the event, the “Urban Planning Student Association,” is also described on the NYU website as focusing on “preparing students for the post-graduation job market by providing lectures, programming, and technical skills training.”

Campus Reform contacted New York University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.