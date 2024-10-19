NYU Law holds pro-abortion book event for feminist author in a 'constant state of fury' post-Roe

One of the nation’s top law schools recently featured an event promoting the new pro-abortion book by a feminist author.

On Oct. 7, the New York University School of Law hosted Jessica Valenti, author of Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win, which aims to expose readers to the “tactics and horrors” from the “attacks” anti-abortion groups.

Valenti’s work aims to provide “moral clarity” for abortion supporters and serves as an “essential manifesto,” according to a book description by Penguin Random House.

“Abortion gives voice to women’s frustration and outrage in a moment when they’re fed up with being talked over and diminished,” the description reads. “And in an election year when abortion is dominating the national conversation, Valenti provides the language, facts, and context readers need to feel confident when talking about the attacks on their bodies and freedom.”

The event was sponsored by two organizations, including NYU Law’s chapter of If/When/How Lawyering for Reproductive Justice, a branch of If/When/How’s larger non-profit network of pro-abortion lawyers. Several other advocates for “reproductive justice,” including Melissa Murray, Karen Thompson, and Alyssa Mastromonaco, were featured during the event.

Valenti, a New York Times bestselling author, also writes a daily newsletter, Abortion, Every Day, which centers around “abortion rights, and the feminist community that supports it,” and “provides all readers with a vital narrative through-line on what’s happening with abortion—contextualizing what this all means in a moment when we all feel inundated and overwhelmed.”

Valenti details her motivation for launching the newsletter on her Substack account featuring Abortion Every Day.

“In a post-Roe world, feminist media is more important than ever. In part, for the commiseration and community: We’re f*****g pissed and need reporting and commentary that’s furious along with us,” she writes.

Valenti has also authored seven books over the course of her writing career, including Sex Object: A Memoir and Yes Means Yes!: Visions of Female Sexual Power and a World Without Rape. Her work has been featured in a wide range of magazines and newspapers, including The Toast, The Atlantic, and B***h magazine.

“Since Roe was overturned I’ve been in a constant state of fury,” she writes on her Substack.

Campus Reform has reached out to Valenti and NYU Law for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.