NYU promotes pronoun website that recommends gender-neutral terms like 'Crotch Goblins'

A resource cited by New York University includes a “[d]ictionary of gender neutral language” that advocates for calling children “offspring,” “spawnlings,” and “Crotch Goblins,” among other terms.

A newsletter sent out by the university’s Office of Global Inclusion (OGI) on Dec. 13 features links to three “toolkits”: “Faculty Toolkit on Digital Inclusion,” “Pronouns,” and “Trans Inclusive Practices in the Classroom.”

The “Pronouns” toolkit page states that, “by respecting others’ pronouns, you recognize their sense of self and affirm the humanity of all members of our community, specifically transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary, gender questioning, and other gender diverse members of our community.”

“Using an individual’s pronouns correctly is a way to continue to practice inclusion and foster belonging at NYU,” the page continues.

At the bottom, the page lists resources regarding pronouns, including Pronouns.page, a site dedicated to “creating a source of information about nonbinary and gender neutral language.”

The site features a “[d]ictionary of gender neutral terms,” which recommends gender-neutral terms to use in place of commonly gendered words.

The dictionary suggests, among other words, using “postie” in place of “mailman,” “mxtress” in place of “master” or “mistress,” and “yinz” in place of “you guys.” In addition, it proposes gender-neutral terms for grandparents, including “zaza,” “grandpab,” and “grandwa.”

Additionally, the site features a glossary of LGBT-related terms, including “axolotlgender,” defined as “[a] xenogender in which someone feels a strong connection to axolotls or other salamanders,” as well as “catgender,” defined as “[a] xenogender in which someone feels an extremely strong connection to cats or other felines ... created for autistic individuals in mind, but anyone may identify with catgender.”

Another term featured is “quoisexual” or “WTFsexual,” defined as “a term signifying a person who does not understand sexual attraction, cannot tell it apart from other types of attraction, is unsure whether they experience it or not, rejects the concept of sexual attraction as applicable to them, etc.”

In demonstrating how to use the singular “they,” the site quotes the personal website of a poet named Alok Vaid-Menon, using the example text of “ALOK (they/them) is a gender non-conforming writer and performance artist. Their distinctive style and poetic challenge to the gender binary have been internationally renowned.”

Vaid-Menon has previously come under fire for a now-deleted alleged Facebook post sexualizing young girls. “There are no fairytales and no princesses here,” Vaid-Menon allegedly wrote. “Little girls are also queer, trans, kinky, deviant, kind, mean, beautiful, ugly, tremendous, and peculiar. Your kids aren’t as straight and narrow as you think they are. Like everybody else. I’ve been a cute little girl.”

Campus Reform has reached out to NYU and Pronouns.page for comment and will update this story accordingly.