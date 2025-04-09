NYU recommends foreign students avoid spring break travel amid Trump policy concerns

Just prior to its spring break in late March, New York University (NYU) recommended that international students not leave the country due to concerns over Trump administration policy.

Washington Square News reported that university administrators emailed students about the need to refrain from “non-essential travel.”

“While we are not extending that same guidance to our entire international community, we would suggest that if you are uneasy or have some hesitancy about international travel right now, you consider remaining in the United States during the break out of an abundance of caution,” Senior Vice President for University Life Jason Pina and Associate Vice President of Global Services Sherif Barsoum explained in their message.

The email also reportedly informed all students studying abroad to also remain in their respective locations.

NYU’s warning comes after President Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 20, “Protecting The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats,” which enhances vetting for aliens seeking entry into the U.S.

”To protect Americans, the United States must be vigilant during the visa-issuance process to ensure that those aliens approved for admission into the United States do not intend to harm Americans or our national interests,” the document states. “More importantly, the United States must identify them before their admission or entry into the United States.”

The order also notes that the U.S. “must ensure that admitted aliens and aliens otherwise already present in the United States do not bear hostile attitudes toward its citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles, and do not advocate for, aid, or support designated foreign terrorists and other threats to our national security.”

Notably, NYU has the largest international student body with over 21,000 foreign individuals. During the 2023-2024 academic year, NYU had nearly 28,000 international students.

Campus Reform has contacted NYU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.