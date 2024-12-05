NYU SJP chapter slams law school for 'threats of disciplinary action' after latest 'study-in' protest
Anti-Israel activists at the New York University (NYU) School of Law recently held a silent “study-in” protest and slammed officials afterward for “threats of disciplinary action.”
On Wednesday, the NYU Law Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) took to Instagram to describe the protest and call out the director of student affairs, as first reported by the Washington Square News.
”On 12/2, NYU Law students conducted another study-in at the library in response to NYU Law refusing to respond to our demands for divestment,” the SJP chapter writes. “Students were silently studying for finals when Director of Student Affairs Katie Shirley, who holds a certificate in ‘social justice advocacy,’ disrupted each student’s peaceful study with threats of disciplinary action.”
