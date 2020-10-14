NYU students arrested at Times Square protest blame police

At least 4 New York University students were arrested during a Times Square protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The three NYU students arrested, Siegrid Tuttle, Sarah Smith, and J.J. Briscoe were arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, and obstruction of vehicular traffic and pedestrian traffic after police began rounding up protesters.

Tuttle, who takes part in the online publication to “track police brutality,” fightforjustice2020 told the Washington Square News that the police were already prepared to arrest them. “At that point, we were already surrounded by police — like, hundreds of police,” Tuttle said. “We were all just rallying and listening to speakers for 20 or 30 minutes. In that time period, 100, maybe 200 cops had surrounded us with bikes. I think they already had a paddy wagon out.”





















Another student, Gladys Alberts described the events as “traumatic” and that, “The police started coming in, and it was really clear from the beginning that they were just yanking people out of there. There was no regard for physical health or safety. They were wielding batons, some of them. They all had guns.”

Protesters and participants reportedly told the Washington Square News that the protests were not advertised on social media to avoid added police presence, but according to Twitter and Instagram, the protests were widely known.

A Twitter page shared the event and location multiple times and shared footage of what appears to show protesters blocking off streets in and near Times Square and arrests being made both on September 16 and 19.

The Sept. 16 arrests were related to an event that involved the ambush of an Immigration Court building.

Campus Reform reached out to NYU and has not yet received a response.

