NYU suspends nearly a dozen pro-Palestine students for a year after 'sit-in' protest during finals week

New York University (NYU) has suspended at least 11 students until January 2026 for participating in protests last month demanding divestment from Israel.

The university’s chapter of the controversial anti-Israel group Faculty for Justice in Palestine (FJP) issued a statement on Jan. 10 condemning the suspension.

“In a draconian case of collective punishment, NYU has issued blanket year-long suspensions to students who participated in nonviolent protest on campus on December 11, 2024,” the group posted to its Instagram account. “As of today, at least eleven students have been suspended until January 2026.”

The FJP group announced that the individuals suspended include students who “participated in a sit-in in front of the administration offices” and those who protested in the “lobby of the library.”

“The sit-in was to demand a meeting with administration officials regarding disclosure of and divestment from institutional investments in Israel,” the group explained.

“All students identified as participating in these actions were charged with similar violations of NYU’s code of student conduct,” the FJP group concluded. “Messages sent to suspended students indicate that they are being punished for holding a protest in the library at the end of the semester, claiming that this produced ‘a significant disruptive impact...during a particularly critical time.’”

The Indypendent has reported that the students faced disciplinary procedures for “coordinated and collective disruptive action.” Other NYU students are currently moving through the disciplinary process and have not yet received punishment.

This is not the first time that NYU has made headlines about alleged anti-Semitism on its campus.

Earlier this month, a Title VI discrimination suit was filed against a pro-Palestine professor at the university. The professor, Dr. Linda Luu, canceled a class to make room for protesting against Israel’s counteroffensive in Gaza.

In her message to the course participants about why she canceled a class, Luu wrote that she acted out of “recognition that carrying on with business as usual while a genocide has been unfolding is a maddening business and a choice to turn away from mass atrocities.” Luu also requested that her students stand “in the picket line where I’ll be” during an anti-Israel protest.

At the protest, NYU faculty and students chanted “Free Palestine” and used messaging including “Disclose, Divest” and “200k+ Dead.”

“In short, as representative and an employee of NYU, and as part of her official duties, Professor Luu asked NYU students to join her in an action that was in and of itself anti-Semitic, Anti-Zionist. Professor Luu’s communications and actions (done as part of her official duties) are clearly anti-Semitic, and Anti-Zionist,” wrote Adam Drisin, who filed the discrimination complaint.

Campus Reform has contacted New York University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.