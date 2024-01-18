NYU willing to pay up to $275k for prof with 'racism and inequality' expertise

A leading university in New York City is offering to spend up to $275,000 for a social work professor whose preferred areas of expertise include “racism and inequality.”

New York University’s Silver School of Social Work is seeking a full-time professor with knowledge in areas like the “well-being of historically marginalized groups” and experience working with “diverse populations,” according to an active job posting from the fall. The tenured position will last for nine months, starting in September 2024.

Those interested in the role should “exhibit a commitment to social and economic justice and possess an ability to facilitate conversations concerning privilege, oppression, and intersecting social identities.”

The post, which was also published in The Chronicle of Higher Education earlier this month, also encourages applicants to also upload a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statement for consideration.

Whomever NYU chooses to fill the position can expect to earn an annual salary of between $175,000-$275,000, as stated on the job description. Salary.com states that a tenured professor’s average earnings in New York City is approximately $111,000.

Founded in 1960, NYU’s Silver School of Social Work teaches its students about concepts such as “restorative justice,” maintains a tradition of “social justice,” and works to end “generational poverty and inequality.”

The school also has multiple “affinity groups,” such as “Black, Indigenous, People of Color Students and Alumni,” “Black, Indigenous, People of Color Faculty and Staff,” “White Students Accountability Group,” and “White Faculty and Staff Accountability Group.”

Campus Reform has covered numerous other instances of elite universities hiring intersectional professor roles. In August 2023, Campus Reform reported that Yale University was seeking a professor well-versed in “African/diasporic queer and feminist activism” and “transnational feminist and queer studies.”

