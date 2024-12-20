Ohio State University poured $13 million into DEI officials’ salaries

Ohio State University has spend millions of dollars to promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at the school.

Rachel O’Brien, Deputy Public Policy Editor for Open the Books, told The National News Desk: “We looked at ten of the most prominent public universities, and we found that Ohio State University has the most people dedicated to DEI: 200 people.”

“They spent over $13 million paying them last year. That’s the equivalent of tuition for 1,000 in-state students for Ohio. So 1,000 students are paying for their DEI structure. And they’re paid very well: The highest paid, the two highest paid, are paid just about $300,000 each, there are many people making $200,000-$250,000,” she continued.

O’Brien added: “And the thing with DEI is, it’s not about equality or equal opportunity, it’s a radical ideology [that] forces people to groups of oppressor or oppressed, and it does the opposite of its claims to be inclusive. It’s divisive, and it makes racial prejudice okay.”

Ohio State University is not the only institution of higher education to spend such sums on DEI.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently terminated a DEI vice chancellor position for which it had previously paid $320,000.

Other examples include Columbia University’s medical school, which offered up to $70,000 for a Senior Coordinator of DEI, and Tulane University, which offered up to almost $90,000 to hire an “advocate for social justice, inclusion, and equity issues.”

Campus Reform reached out to Ohio State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.