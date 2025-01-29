Ohio State's ‘Sex Week’ to feature ‘Valentines for Abortion Providers,’ ‘Kink 101,’ and more

Ohio State University’s Student Advocates for Sexual Health and Awareness (SASHA) has released its “Sex Week 2025” lineup, which will take place the week of Valentine’s Day.

The university’s seventh annual “Sex Week” is intended to teach students “sides of sexual health that they never really learned.”

“Sex Week” will run from Feb. 10-16, and its agenda, posted to Instagram, lists 15 events.

The events include a “Healthy Masturbation and Ethical Porn Panel” that focuses “on the individual’s relationship with sex, porn, and masturbation”; “Queering Sex Toys for Trans People,” which will showcase “an in-depth exploration of sex toys that are gender-affirming for non-binary and trans communities,” and an “Abortion Advocacy Workshop” teaching participants skills to promote abortion.

SASHA is also offering a “Valentines for Abortion Providers” that allows participants to thank abortionists; a “Kink 101” event featuring a “kink expert” who will talk about “popular kinks and the toys that go with them”; and a panel discussion on “How to Have the Best Sex.”

Other events will include an “Are You A Sexpert?” event that asks: “Can you find the clitoris?” “Sex Ed Bar Trivia,” “Pilates and Pleasure,” and a “Drag Panel and Performance” with “popular local Drag Queens Clinica Deprecious, Maja Jera, The Girl Named Jack, Cherry Poppins, and Robyn DaCultyre.”

The post’s caption encourages students to stay tuned for detailed updates on the upcoming events.

SASHA’s mission page features a quote from late-night performer John Oliver: “Human sexuality, unlike calculus, is something you will actually need to know for the rest of your life.”

“We believe that realistic sexual health is interdisciplinary, and includes non-traditional topics like LGBTQ+ sex ed, healthy masculinity, gender equality, and reproductive rights,” SASHA claims. “We aim to connect to our peers through dynamic, comprehensive activities that are geared towards the needs of our community.”

SASHA’s Frequently Asked Questions page also praises Planned Parenthood and attacks Pregnancy Crisis Centers that help women as “unethical, misleading, inaccurate, and a threat to public health.” SASHA also seemingly refuses to acknowledge that only women can get pregnant, using the phrase “pregnant people” instead.

A university spokesperson told Campus Reform: “The event is organized entirely by students. The First Amendment and Ohio law expressly protect the rights of students, faculty and staff to lawfully engage in free speech and expressive activities.”

Campus Reform has contacted SASHA for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.