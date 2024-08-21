Ole Miss announces closure of DEI division

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) is closing its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion department, citing a trend of state governments prohibiting public funding for DEI initiatives.

“With the establishment of the Division of Access, Opportunity, and Community Engagement, the university is evaluating and updating its Pathways to Equity plan,” the school’s website says.

The move comes after State Auditor Shad White gave a speech last month in which he blasted public funding for DEI.

“Unfortunately, my office found that here in Mississippi – me and you, the taxpayers – we pay millions of dollars every single year for DEI training at our public universities,” White said in a July speech. “It makes absolutely no sense. It’s got to stop.”

[RELATED: University of New Mexico department offers ‘JEDI’ pledge for students to commit to combatting ‘oppression’]

The university announced the founding of the Division of Access, Opportunity, and Community Engagement on Friday, August 16, replacing the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

In a press release, the university promoted the new division as primarily focused on students who have not had the experience of pre-college programs, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

“Decades of experience has shown that students who lack the benefit of pre-college programs and services need more support in college to advance and graduate,” the statement said. “This division will align programs and resources designed to enhance educational access and student success.”

Chancellor Glenn Boyce said in a campus-wide email that “[w]e are steadfast in our commitment to the transformative power of higher education, and now is the time to prioritize our efforts to broaden access to higher education,” according to The Sun Herald.

[RELATED: Notre Dame prof laments court victory for race neutrality]

Shawnboda Mead will serve as the division’s new vice chancellor. Mead previously held the same position in the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement. Mead’s bio describes her as responsible for Mead is responsible for “advancing institutional diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.”

“By integrating and aligning our efforts across new departments and functional areas, we are poised to strengthen our engagement, compliance, efficiency and support systems,” Mead said according to the Ledger.

Campus Reform has reported a nationwide trend of Republican-leaning states cracking down on public funding for DEI initiatives, including Alabama, Texas, Utah, and Iowa. Florida was the first to pass such a law in March 2023. Other states such as Kentucky and South Carolina have tried to pass similar measures, but have not yet been successful.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Mississippi for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.