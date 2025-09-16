Ole Miss fires staff member for mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination

The University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) has dismissed an employee following her apathetic online remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced on Thursday that the unnamed staff member was terminated for “hurtful, insensitive comments” that conflicted with the school’s values of civility and respect.

“Yesterday, a University of Mississippi staff member re-shared hurtful, insensitive comments on social media regarding the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk,” Boyce said in his statement. “These comments run completely counter to our institutional values of civility, fairness, and respecting the dignity of each person.”

Boyce ensured that the employee’s contract with the university had been terminated, effective immediately. “All of us have a responsibility to take seriously our commitment to upholding civil and respectful campus environment,” Boyce said.

“I encourage our campus community to support one another and don’t hesitate to use the support services and resources available to you,” the school chancellor concluded.

The employee allegedly reposted a message describing Kirk as a Ku Klux Klan member and declined to offer sympathy after his death.

State Auditor Shad White, a frequent critic of higher education, amplified the post online and suggested the staff member—who he identified as Lauren Stokes, an executive assistant for the Vice Chancellor—was connected to Ole Miss.

To @olemiss, did an Ole Miss employee just repost this insane reaction to Charlie Kirk's murder? Answer.

The post, which appears to have been reposted by Stokes on Instagram stories in the screenshot shared by White, accused Charlie Kirk of embodying white supremacist attitudes, blaming him and like-minded activists for supporting dangerous policies.

“They have willingly advocated to condemn children and adult survivors of SA to forced pregnancy and childbirth,” the post Stokes appears to have reposted says. “They have smiled while stating the reasons people who can birth children shouldn’t be allowed life-saving medical care when miscarrying. They have incited and clapped for the brutalizing of Black and Brown bodies,” the post continues.

It concludes that it doesn’t have any prayers to offer Kirk or any statements against political violence.

Campus Reform has reported about other students and teachers connected to higher education who mocked and insulted Charlie Kirk after his assassination.

At the University of Montana, students laughed when Kirk’s death was announced, with one shouting support for Trump’s shooting. At UC Berkeley, a student said that Kirk “deserved to die,” calling it a common campus sentiment.

Campus Reform has contacted Ole Miss for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. Lauren Stokes could not be reached for comment.