Olivia Krolczyk repsonds to protests at University of Washington

Olivia Krolczyk released a statement following an incident in which protesters disrupted an event at which Krolczyk was meant to speak about the dangers of gender ideology.





Krolczyk, ambassador for the Riley Gaines Center at Leadership, said in a statement to Campus Reform:

“As an Ambassador for the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, I was at the University of Washington on Tuesday night to speak as a guest of Turning Point USA’s UW Chapter. My speech focused on Title IX, protecting women’s rights, and keeping boys out of women’s sports—an essential part of the Riley Gaines Center’s mission to bring another conversation to America’s college campuses.

“Despite the university being notified days in advance of a potential security risk, protesters gathered outside the venue, pulled fire alarms, vandalized the area, and even broke classroom windows by throwing objects inside. It was clear the situation was escalating, and the University of Washington Police Department determined it was too dangerous for the event to continue. To ensure my safety, the police had to dress me in their gear to escort me out of the building. I am incredibly grateful for the quick-thinking and professionalism of the UWPD officers who ensured my safety and the safety of those in attendance.

“I was fully prepared to continue with my presentation—I didn’t come to Seattle to be silenced. But I respected law enforcement’s recommendation not to proceed given the immediate security threat posed by these protesters. This incident raises serious concerns about the safety of students, speakers, and the university community when campuses fail to ensure security for the free exchange of ideas. I hope the University of Washington will back up their words with action by holding those responsible for the disruption and destruction accountable. We’re even happy to provide them with video footage of the protesters so that justice can be served.

“In today’s culture, it is more important than ever to foster tolerance for ideas that may challenge the status quo. Woke culture thrives on silencing opposing voices, but free speech means protecting the right to hear and debate viewpoints we may not agree with. We must stand against this rising intolerance and encourage dialogue rather than destruction. Academic institutions should lead the way in ensuring that all voices can be heard—not just the ones that fit within the current cultural narrative. I hope to return to the University of Washington in the future to have this important conversation in a safe and respectful environment.”

The University of Washington also issued a statement.

University spokesperson Victor Balta spoke to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH about the incident, saying: “Informed discussion and debate are encouraged on our campus, however, it is clear that presenters and disruptors are, in some cases, seeking to antagonize one another in ways that provide dramatic content for their social media feeds. Tuesday’s scheduled speaker told the student newspaper that she was ‘excited’ the event was shut down.”

Krolczyk’s specific statement that Balta was seemingly referring to was: “I’m almost excited (about being shut down), I know that sounds weird, but I’m excited because that means we’re doing something right. . . We’re speaking the truth and they can’t handle it … I’m going to keep preaching the truth because that’s what God wants me to do,” as KTTH reported.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Washington for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.