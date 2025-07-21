Oregon State axes two DEI programs amid federal scrutiny

Oregon State University (OSU) will eliminate two programs related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) following the federal government’s crackdown against such initiatives.

The programs were both “inclusivity” initiatives, according to KOIN News. One of the programs, the “Social Justice Education Initiative,” is described on OSU’s website as an “invitation to continue your social justice and equity journey.”

In a statement provided to KOIN News, OSU Spokesman Rob Odom described the school’s decision to remove the DEI initiatives.

“As Oregon’s land grant university, Oregon State University remains committed to our foundational values of removing barriers to student access and success and ensuring every OSU student and employee is valued for their diverse lived experiences,” Odom stated.

“The Search Advocate Program and Social Justice Education Initiative have represented important investments in supporting recruitment processes and employee education at the university,” Odom added. “The outcomes of these programs will continue to be realized and make an impact [on] OSU through many ongoing efforts.”

Oregon State still has an Office of Institutional Diversity (OID), which, according to the school’s website, “plans, leads and collaboratively implements institutional change actions.”

On its web page, OID has a “guidance for DEI learning,” consisting of “nine strategic priorities for student, faculty, and staff cultural competence.”

Campus Reform has previously reported about the Department of Education’s February notice warning schools that they may lose federal funding if they retain DEI policies.

“If an educational institution treats a person of one race differently than it treats another person because of that person’s race, the educational institution violates the law,” the letter read.

Recently, universities like the University of Southern California, the University of Michigan, and the University of Notre Dame have removed references to DEI online.

Additionally, lawmakers in states like Ohio and Arizona have made attempts to eliminate DEI from public institutions.

Campus Reform has contacted Oregon State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.