Palestinians arrested for thwarted terrorist attack attend West Bank university that partners with American colleges

Five members of the student council at a West Bank university with ties to American colleges and universities were recently arrested for plotting a terror attack.

The foiled attack was planned by Hamas members in Turkey. The terror cell that was meant to carry out the attack was composed of Hamas members who also sit on the student council of Birzeit University, a Palestinian university located in the West Bank.

The Shin Bet, Israel's internal security service, announced the arrests on Sunday.



Birzeit University has several international partners, including several higher education institutions in the United States.

The American schools with ties to the West Bank-based university are California State University, San Bernardino, Harvard University, Kent State University, the University of California, and William Paterson University.

While Birzeit lists Illinois State as a partner, Chris Coplan, the director of media relations and communications at the university, says the institution has not had an “active partnership” with Birzeit since 2015.

The IDF revealed that Mahmoud Anjatz, the suspected head of the terrorist cell, recruited the four other members of the cell that planned the attack.

Birzeit University has been a controversial institution due to its alleged ties to Hamas.

A Jan. 10 lawsuit issued against Harvard University mentions the school’s ties to Birzeit and states:

“Birzeit’s buildings and events are named after convicted terrorists; military parades on campus feature students wearing mock explosive vests while waving Hamas flags; in May 2022, Hamas won the majority of Birzeit student government seats; and, two weeks before the October 7 massacre, eight students were arrested with weapons and plans to carry out a terrorist attack.”

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre against Jewish civilians, Birzeit wrote in a statement: “We assert the inherent right of Palestinians to self-defense and their relentless pursuit of freedom from the oppressive occupation. In these difficult times, we take immense pride in the unwavering spirit of our people.”

The anti-Israel group, New Jersey Student for Justice in Palestine Coalition, encouraged students on May 31 to join a summer program with Birzeit, calling the West Bank university a “central site of struggle in the war against Zionist colonization.”

Campus Reform has contacted all schools named for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.