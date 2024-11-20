Parents and students say 'no thanks' to 'elite universities': WATCH

Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall joined Just the News, No Noise on Real America’s Voice to discuss the current “moral rot” in academia — and the reasons he is actually “bullish” on the future of American higher education.

”I’m bullish and optimistic because parents are finally waking up to what has been happening on college campuses for the last 40 years — especially in the last year during the anti-Semitic tent encampments and riots,” Marschall said on Monday. “We’re already seeing that parents, with their high school children, are saying ‘no thank you’ to Harvard, to Columbia, to all these coastal elite universities that failed students so spectacularly in the last year — and they’re going to Southern universities and state schools where patriotism is higher and tolerance for terrorism is lower.”