Paula Scanlan to speak at University of New Hampshire on protecting women’s sports

Women’s sports activist Paula Scanlan is scheduled to speak at the University of New Hampshire on November 12, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. The event, titled “Protect Women’s Sports: Defending Free Speech and Women’s Sports,” will take place in the Strafford Room on campus.

Funded by the Leadership Institute, the university’s Turning Point USA will host the event.

Scanlan was a collegiate swimmer and a teammate of Lia Thomas, the transgender swimmer formerly known as William Thomas. She and other female athletes were forced to share a locker room with the male swimmer.

Scanlan has since become an advocate for fairness in women’s athletics, and will address issues surrounding women’s sports and the importance of open discussion on gender and competition in athletics during the Nov. 12 event.

The event is free to attend, though the university has noted that no bags will be allowed inside the venue.

Students and community members can RSVP by scanning a QR code provided on event materials.