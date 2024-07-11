Penn State hires ‘non-binary’ activist of ‘fat liberation’ who once made a font for ‘people of size’

Pennsylvania State University recently announced the hiring of a “non-binary” activist who works to promote “fat liberation.”

In a June 24 press release, Penn State acknowledged that the Stuckeman School’s Department of Graphic Design will employ Brooke Hull as assistant professor starting on Aug. 1.



Hull, a woman who goes by “they,” is a “designer, activist and educator” whose work has focused on “fatness and marginalized identity.”



[RELATED: Brown offers pre-college summer course on ‘emerging academic field’ of Fat Studies]



Her previous work includes “Designing for Intersectional Fat Liberation: Leveraging Co-design & Ethnographic Methods to Document Fat Lived Experiences,” which Penn State describes as “an internationally recognized research and co-designed project that visually represents the intersectional lived experiences of eight fat people to advance fat representation and liberation.”



Another of Hull’s projects includes “(The Struggle for) Queer Existence within Design History,” which is a “public-facing research and design project that shares queer designers throughout design history and examines and questions their existence in design archives.”



She is also responsible for creating a type font for “people of size.”



[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: ‘Diet culture’ course teaches UVA students to call people ‘fat’ to avoid being ‘fatphobic’]



Director of the Stuckeman School, Chingwen Cheng, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Brooke to the Stuckeman School. Their design advocacy work and their dedication in creating a learning environment for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging aligns with school’s [sic] core values and are critical to the Stuckeman School community.”

Hull previously worked on multiple projects for the University of Florida, as well as for the Art Gallery at the University of West Florida. She is also “an invited guest teacher of activism with the University of Copenhagen, DIS study abroad program, focusing on fat and queer activism.”



Campus Reform has contacted Penn State for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.