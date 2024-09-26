Penn State takes down posting for DEI-oriented voter registration

Pennsylvania State University recently took down a job posting for a position related to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and “anti-racism practices.”

The posting was for a “Civic Engagement Ambassador” role with a nonprofit associated with leftist causes called the “League of Women Voters.” The role was promoted through the school’s federally-funded work-study plan.

The League of Women Voters enshrines DEI as one of its “foundational principles,” according to its website. “The League is committed to fostering, cultivating, and preserving a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, access, and belonging for all people,” the website states.



The group also opposes state efforts to stop men from participating in women’s sports.

The position, which can still be found on DE Jobs through an archived version of the page, said that the “Civic Engagement Ambassador” would work with the League of Women Voters to register and “educate” voters.

It required applicants to promote “Equity & Inclusion,” namely, to “[e]xpand one’s awareness, attitude, knowledge, and skills to equitably engage and include people from different local and global culture [sic] and engage in anti-racism practices.”

“The Pennsylvania State University is committed to and accountable for advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and sustainability in all of its forms,” the description continued. “We embrace individual uniqueness, foster a culture of inclusion that supports both broad and specific diversity initiatives, leverage the educational and institutional benefits of diversity in society and nature, and engage all individuals to help them thrive.”

“We value inclusion as a core strength and an essential element of our public service mission,” the job posting concluded.

The organization required its “Ambassadors” to work 8-10 hours a week, while paying them an hourly rate of $14-16, depending on the seniority of the student.

Campus Reform has contacted Pennsylvania State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.