Penn taps dean J. Larry James, MD as interim president

The University of Pennsylvania’s longest-serving dean, J. Larry Jameson, MD, PhD, will serve as interim president after former President Liz Magill resigned Saturday following her disastrous congressional testimony in which she asserted that “calling for the genocide of Jews” on campus does not necessarily violate university rules.

”With the resignation of M. Elizabeth Magill as President, the Trustees wish to appoint J. Larry Jameson as Interim President effective today until such time as a President is named,” the Board of Trustees decided Tuesday.

The university describes Jameson as “a prolific physician-scientist and writer” and “a pioneer in molecular medicine in the field of endocrinology.”

Jameson has been serving as both the Executive Vice President of the University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and Dean of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine since July 2011

Magill’s resignation was announced via a message to the university community from Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok, who announced his own resignation only minutes later.