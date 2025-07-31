Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro calls lawmakers ‘extremist’ for opposing men in women’s sports

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro recently labeled politicians who try to prevent men from playing on women’s athletic teams as “extremist.”

Shapiro made the statement on July 23 in response to a bill with bipartisan support in the state’s legislature that would prevent males who identify as transgender from playing on female teams, according to WITF.

“What we do not need in Pennsylvania are politicians — extremist politicians like Donald Trump, Doug Mastriano, and these others — trying to legislate a student’s participation and legislate the restriction on freedom,” Shapiro stated, “the way they’ve tried to do on many other things, like on abortion rights or marriage equality.”

Other politicians in the state, however, fired back, contending that Shapiro’s position is the extreme one.

“ I think the only thing that is extreme about the entire commentary is the governor’s position on the issue, which is to allow biological men in women’s locker rooms and taking women’s athletics achievements from them,” said State Rep. Martina White.

In May, Pennsylvania’s Senate passed the Republican-led legislation with bipartisan support to prevent transgender-identifying athletes from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at K–12 schools and public colleges.

Sen. Judy Ward, the sponsor of the proposed legislation, said that it would “ensure all young women have a fair chance to compete in the sports they love.”

Shapiro’s statements come in the wake of the University of Pennsylvania’s recent agreement with the Trump administration to remove male athletes from women’s sports, restore records to female swimmers, and apologize to those adversely affected by Lia (William) Thomas’ appearance on the women’s swimming team.

In February, President Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to revoke funding from educational institutions that allow transgender-identifying male athletes on women’s teams, citing Title IX and asserting that such policies endanger fairness and safety for female athletes.

“In recent years, many educational institutions and athletic associations have allowed men to compete in women’s sports,” the executive order states. “This is demeaning, unfair, and dangerous to women and girls, and denies women and girls the equal opportunity to participate and excel in competitive sports.”

Campus Reform has contacted Gov. Shapiro’s office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.