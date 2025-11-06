Pennsylvania University women's center to host event 'centered' on 'queer & trans students of color'

A women’s center at West Chester University of Pennsylvania has organized an event for students on Friday that focuses on “centering the experiences of queer & trans students of color.”

In the description for “Breaking the Echo Chamber,” the center describes the program as “A community conversation about sex ed, sexuality, and representation, centering the experiences of queer & trans students of color.” The event is also being planned by the Center for Trans and Queer Advocacy (CTQA).

The center describes its mission as “actively [promoting] and [advocating] for a campus community that values the safety, equality, and intellectual advancement of women and other historically marginalized groups.”

[RELATED: Largest U.S. Catholic university’s women’s center promotes group in favor of ‘reproductive justice’ for ‘the most impacted Muslims’]

The CTQA also states on the university website that its own focus on campus is about creating an “environment where the intersectional experiences of trans and queer people are supported, celebrated, validated and affirmed.”

The CTQA’s values are also described as being focused on “Advocacy,” “Social Justice,” “Intersectionality,” and “Wholistic [sic] Wellness.”

In addition to this event, the CTQA has also organized other LGBT-focused event events, including a musical Lavender Recital that is described as “celebrating our queer identities with our theme: Dissonance to Resolution.”

The Center for Women & Gender Equity has also posted about other initiatives for students on social media, including an info-promo about “Gender Justice at WCU.”

[RELATED: University of South Carolina removes gender and pronoun menus from application after contact by US representative]

In the promo, “Gender justice” is listed as a tool to “dismantle systems of oppression to achieve equitable outcomes for all genders.” The promo adds that, “It requires an intersectional approach, recognizing how race, class, sexuality, and ability shapes experiences.”

The Center for Women and Gender Equity also says on its website that it accomplishes its mission in a number of ways, such as “Offering opportunities to examine the ways in which gender-based oppression intersects with other forms of systemic oppression.”

Campus Reform contacted West Chester University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.