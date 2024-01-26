Opinion
Peterson Academy preparing for 'soft launch' in February, promises better education at 95% lower cost

Dr. Jordan Peterson announced in a social media post that the Peterson Academy will open for a "soft launch" in February.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
January 26, 2024, 4:17 pm ET

Dr. Jordan Peterson announced in a post on X that the Peterson Academy will open for a “soft launch” in February.

”We’re going to fix this We hope In part at least With @petersonacademy,” Peterson wrote. “Soft launch. February 2024.”

Peterson was responding to a post about the Chief Diversity Officer at Johns Hopkins Medicine, who created a list of groups she claimed are “privileged.”

[RELATED: Peterson Academy launches in November, promises better quality education at 95% lower cost]

Among the “privileged” groups, according to Dr. Sherita Hill Golden, are “White people,” “Able-bodied people,” “Heterosexuals,” “Cisgender people,” “Males,” “Christians,” “Middle or owning class people,” “Middle-aged people,” and “English-speaking people.”

Peterson is planning to open the academy with his daughter Mikaila.

In September while on his daughter’s podcast, Peterson said he plans to slash the cost of obtaining a degree.

[RELATED: Reading, math skills plummeting among American children]

“What if we could make getting a degree 95% less expensive?,” Peterson said.

“We want to reduce the cost of a bachelor’s degree to $4,000,” Peterson said in an interview last year.

“Education, affordable to all, taught by the best. Learn how to think, not what to think.” the Academy describes itself on X.


 

