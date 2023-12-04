Philadelphia college students part of protest that called for 'intifada,' targeted Jewish-owned business

Local college students were among a large gathering of anti-Israel protestors who took to the streets of Philadelphia on the night of Dec. 3 during an event that culminated in anti-Semitic chants and the targeting of a Jewish-owned restaurant.

According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, members of Penn Against the Occupation and Temple Students for Justice in Palestine joined Black Lives Matter and other groups for a candlelight vigil to “continue the historic fight for low-income housing.”

Videos posted to social media, however, show crowds waving Palestinian flags and carrying Palestine-colored smoke grenades as they chanted “Intifada revolution,” a call for a violent uprising against Israel.

Shocking calls for genocide last night as hundreds of University of Pennsylvania (UPENN) students chant “Intifada revolution” while brandishing smoke grenades in the colors of the Palestinian flag.



pic.twitter.com/rXtmTX1CPZ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 4, 2023

The Daily Pennsylvanian also writes that the crowd of demonstrators were heard yelling, “From West Philly to Palestine, occupation is a crime,” “Free Free Palestine,” and “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

At one point during the night, protesters swarmed a restaurant owned by a Jewish and Israeli American to warn, “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide.”

Disgusting antisemitism on the streets of America where a Jewish owned restaurant in Philadelphia is targeted by pro-Hamas protesters chanting:



“Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide” pic.twitter.com/Y4wHPQ0sbg — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) December 4, 2023

Graffiti left near the scenes of the demonstrations included, “F**k the [Israel Defense Forces],” “Intifada,” and “Free Palestine.”

”Buildings affected by the graffiti included the Penn Bookstore, Charles Addams Hall, and the Starbucks, TD Bank, CVS, and Bank of America locations on Walnut Street; as well as a University directory,” The Daily Pennsylvanian writes. The student newspaper states that it is unclear who left behind the graffiti as UPenn police are investigating the incident.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took to X to call the harassment of a Jewish restaurant owner “a blatant act of antisemitism” that is “reminiscent of a dark time in history.”