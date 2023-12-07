Opinion
Photos show mostly empty seats for Dylan Mulvaney event at Penn State

An image of the crowd posted to social media by the Young America's Foundation (YAF) shows Mulvaney talking onstage in front of a predominantly empty auditorium.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh celebrated the showing as 'total victory.'

Campus Reform
December 7, 2023, 10:45 am ET

A photo of transgender-identifying figure Dylan Mulvaney’s Dec. 5 appearance at Pennsylvania State University appears to show the event was lightly attended.

An image of the crowd posted to social media by the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) shows Mulvaney talking onstage in front of a predominantly empty auditorium. 

[RELATED: Dylan Mulvaney is a college speaker]

Mulvaney, famous for Bud Light’s plummeting sales following a failed marketing campaign with the beer giant earlier this year, reportedly discussed “gender equity” and estrangement from his mother when he “transitioned.”

The event was sponsored by the Penn State Student Programming Association and funded with student fees, although it is unclear if Mulvaney charged his usual rate of $40,000.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who helped lead the fight to boycott Bud Light for its partnership with Mulvaney, took to X to celebrate the poor attendance as a “total victory,” stating, “we made sure his brand was viewed as it really is: toxic, embarrassing and ridiculous.”

[RELATED: Riley Gaines: Transgender issues are about the ‘sheer essence of humanity’]

The event also took place at Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Center’s Alumni Hall, the same location where Riley Gaines was scheduled to talk in October prior to the school canceling her speech.

