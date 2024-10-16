‘PIECE OF S***’: Gettysburg College admissions counselor unleashes unhinged rant against Trump supporters: EXCLUSIVE

An admissions counselor at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania recently shared a social media post condemning supporters of former President Donald Trump, calling them “pieces of s***,” as seen from a screenshot obtained by Campus Reform.

Lupe Lazaro, admissions counselor at Gettysburg College, posted an Instagram story in September that stated that “[n]ot all Trump supporters are xenophobic. But they all decided that xenophobia wasn’t a deal breaker.”

The post continues in the same format, stating that all Trump supporters believe that, among other things, “homophobia . . . misogyny . . . rape . . . [and] overthrow[ing] democracy” are not “deal breaker[s].”

Lazaro concluded: “You are no different than the piece of s*** human you stand behind.”

Lazaro graduated from Gettysburg College in 2024 with a major in Psychology, along with sociology and Spanish minors, according to the college website.

As Campus Reform has reported for years, many conservative students feel maligned on college and university campuses.

A resident advisor (RA) training at the University of Tampa this August taught RAs what to do in case a student hypothetically said “that he feels unsafe and threatened because his roommate put up a ‘Make America Great Again’ flag in the room and that he is a member of [Young Americans for Freedom].”

Very few faculty members on campuses are conservative. Less than 3 percent of Harvard University faculty members call themselves conservative, according to The Harvard Crimson, in contrast to more than 75 percent who say they are liberal.

Campus Reform contacted Lupe Lazaro for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.