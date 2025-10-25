Pitt earns failing free speech grade as students fear backlash for sharing views

The University of Pittsburgh’s declining free speech ranking has raised concerns among students, who report that open expression is limited in practice despite being protected in policy.

Pitt received its lowest-ever score in the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s (FIRE) 2026 College Free Speech Rankings, earning a failing grade of 52.1 out of 100 and ranking 219th out of 257 schools nationwide. The latest report, released last month, evaluates universities based on student surveys, campus policies, and recent speech controversies.

In a statement to The Pitt News, the university defended its record, claiming it “has a strong record of supporting free speech for its students, faculty and staff and encouraging constructive conversations and the free exchange of ideas.”

However, FIRE’s data present a contrasting picture. Pitt received its lowest scores in categories measuring “Comfort Expressing Ideas” and “Administrative Support,” meaning students feel less comfortable sharing their opinions and view administrators as less supportive of open dialogue.

Although FIRE’s findings reveal a widespread issue with self-censorship, The Pitt News’ coverage focused almost entirely on activism related to Gaza and Palestine, omitting mention of conservative or right-leaning students who also report challenges expressing their views.

Members of the university’s College Republicans chapter told Campus Reform that this imbalance has created a culture where many students hesitate to speak up.

Jesse Milston, the Pitt College Republicans vice president, told Campus Reform “I don’t believe Pitt students can do so.”

“While they may have the physical ability, the pressure from their peers forces them into compliance and silence,” he said. ”There is a culture of fearing saying the wrong thing, letting you be canceled or punished.”

He added that while the university has been more even-handed since a 2023 Michael Knowles event, stronger leadership is still needed. “It would have been nice to see a clear statement condemning threats and violence against conservative speakers like Charlie Kirk,” he added.

Julia Cassidy, the Pitt College Republicans president, agreed that free speech remains a challenge but said administrators have recently shown more willingness to cooperate.

“The short answer is no — students can’t freely share their views,” Cassidy told Campus Reform. “This is evident from the backlash our group receives during tabling each week and online. But Pitt’s admin is taking steps to improve and has been willing to work with us to create a curriculum focused on free speech and its expression in campus life.”

As Pitt continues to describe itself as a university that “encourages constructive conversations,” students say it still has a long way to go before all viewpoints, not just those supported by the campus majority, can be shared freely without fear of backlash.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Pittsburgh for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.