Pitzer College graduation to feature Obergefell plaintiff

'[Jim Obergefell] is an inspiring and iconic figure not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but for us all,' Pitzer President Strom C. Thacker said.

In 2019, the college hosted transgender-identifying actor Laverne Cox as speaker, who alleged that men can get pregnant.

Screenshot taken from C-SPAN.
Joshua Odutola '23 | Georgia Correspondent
May 13, 2024, 8:00 am ET

Pitzer College in Claremont, California will be hosting Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that ultimately required all states to recognize same-sex marriage, for its commencement ceremony on Saturday. 

Pitzer President Strom C. Thacker announced: “Jim Obergefell’s personal journey to have his marriage legally recognized resulted in a decision that stands among the most consequential in our nation’s history. He is an inspiring and iconic figure not only for the LGBTQ+ community, but for us all. As a college deeply rooted in the ethos of social change and equality, Pitzer is honored and excited to welcome Jim to campus this spring.”

[RELATED: Pitzer College ends study abroad program with Israeli university, claims it’s not due to ‘academic boycott’]

Speaking of his upcoming speech at Pitzer, Obergefell criticized the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade: “We see today, in the wake of the Dobbs decision and the overturning of Roe, that no decision is ever final. Activism remains critically central to civil liberties in our country. I’m honored to bring this message to Pitzer College, a place that embraces and encourages people to use their voices for social change.”

He continued: “I’m thrilled to be able to share my journey with Pitzer’s graduating students. I hope my story will inspire them in their own journeys and encourage them to build on the efforts of all of the brave activists who have gone before them.”

In 2019, Pitzer College hosted Laverne Cox, a transgender-identifying actor, as the keynote speaker. He gave a speech in which he criticized Alabama’s legal protections for unborn life, alleged that men can get pregnant, and insisted that using what he called “fully inclusive” language is a “matter of life and death.”

[RELATED: Pitzer College to go ‘test-blind’ in order to send ‘strong message’ about ‘equity’]

Campus Reform has reached out to Pitzer College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Follow Joshua Odutola on Twitter.


