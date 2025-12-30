Police investigating Michigan State University Chabad attacks

Michigan State University’s Chabad was attacked twice during Hanukkah, with one window breaking due to a thrown stone, and swastika’s being painted on the entrance alongside a phrase reading: “He’s back.”

In a Dec. 18 post on Instagram from the group, “Jewishoncampus,” photos show the results of both the incidents, with swastika’s being tagged on two doors of the Chabad building. The group stated in the caption of the post that “Jews deserve to celebrate our holidays safely. We stand with the MSU Jewish Community.”

The City of East Lansing’s website further describes the incidents, stating that after midnight on Dec. 16, an individual was captured on “video evidence” outside of the Chabad center “throwing rocks.” The city states that it “was initially reported as a criminal malicious destruction of property.”

Then, two days later on Dec. 18, an individual was captured in footage having “spray-painted Nazi symbols on the front door of the facility, before again throwing rocks at the windows and causing damage.”

In two stills released by the East Lansing Police Department from the two incidents, an individual appears to be wearing the same clothes when both incidents occurred. The city says that the incidents are now being investigated as possible hate crimes.

The East Lansing Police Department released a statement about the investigation into the incidents, stating that “Video evidence appears to indicate that the same subject committed both acts of vandalism and, therefore, the incidents may be related,” as reported by the Lansing State Journal.

The Chabad Jewish Center also released a statement, saying that “This is deeply upsetting — but it does not define us, and it will not deter us.”

In response to the attacks, Michigan State University released a statement following the second incident, titled: “Condemning Antisemitic Vandalism.”

In the message to students, employees, and the Board of Trustees at Michigan State University, President Kevin Guskiewicz stated that he is “deeply troubled to learn of multiple incidents of antisemitism near our own campus in the form of vandalism against the university community’s Chabad Jewish Center.”

“That this occurred during Hanukkah — a time centered on light, resilience and faith — only deepens the pain and concern felt by many,” Guskiewicz continued.

Guskiewicz added that the university “unequivocally condemn[s] antisemitism in all its forms, as well as hatred, harassment and violence directed at any individual or group,” and asked for help in identifying suspects in the incidents.

Campus Reform has contacted Michigan State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.