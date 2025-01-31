Poll shows improved outlook for free speech following Trump victory

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) has released a new poll showing an overall increase in the prospects for free speech following the election of Donald Trump.

On Thursday, the organization shared an updated National Speech Index that shows 41 percent of Americans believe the nation is heading in the “right direction” for people to express themselves freely, an increase from 36 percent recorded in October.

The 41 percent mark also represents the highest measured optimism for free speech since FIRE began polling last January.

The latest survey notes that 59 percent of Americans believe the U.S. is heading in the “wrong direction” on free expression, a decrease from the previous figure of 65 percent just three months ago.

Optimism for free speech in America has especially risen among conservatives and moderates.

52 percent of people who identify as “conservative” believe free expression is on the right track, compared to 18 percent in October. Similarly, 49 percent of those who identify as “very conservative” share the same outlook, an increase of 19 percent since October.

While confidence in free speech has dipped among liberals since Trump’s election in November, self-described moderates are more optimistic. 43 percent of moderate Americans currently believe free speech is on the right path, compared to 35 percent of those polled in October.

Although just 39 percent of Americans surveyed indicated that they have “quite a lot” or “full” confidence in Trump’s ability to secure free speech, this marks a seven percent rise from October. An additional 20 percent of respondents answered they have “some” confidence that the president will protect their First Amendment freedoms.

When asked about their level of concern regarding losing their job due to complaints because of something they said, 40 percent of respondents answered that they were “slightly,” “somewhat” or “very” worried.

In coordination with the Polarization Research Lab, FIRE conducted the survey of 1,000 Americans from Jan. 3-9. The lab consists of faculty members from Dartmouth College, the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University.

Campus Reform has regularly reported threats to free speech and debate in higher education.

When conservative commentator Michael Knowles argued against transgenderism at the University of Pittsburgh in April 2023, student activists attempted to shut down the event by charging a security barricade and burning an effigy of Knowles with an Adolf Hitler mustache. The incident forced the school to alert students and faculty about a “public safety emergency.”

Conservative student groups have oftentimes accused universities of stifling free speech by overcharging security fees for speakers.

In March 2024, the Young Americans for Freedom chapter at the University of Wisconsin–Madison was able to successfully fight back after the institution demanded that the student organization pay $4,000 in security fees to host Knowles for a pro-life lecture. With the help of legal assistance, the group warned the school that the charges were “neither lawful nor constitutional.”

Despite ongoing challenges for free speech on college campuses, other areas of American society have recently moved toward greater protections for free expression.

Earlier this month, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced it would be discontinuing its controversial misinformation and censorship practices.

”Finally, we’re going to work with President Trump to push back on governments around the world that are going after American companies and pushing to censor more,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated. “It is time to focus on reducing mistakes, simplifying our systems, and getting back to our roots about giving people voice.”