Pomona College to discipline masked agitators who stormed Hamas victim memorial

Pomona College in Claremont, California has vowed to discipline pro-Hamas activists who disrupted a campus memorial for victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel.

Video shows masked demonstrators trying to storm the event while shouting slurs and slogans, before being blocked by attendees as campus security failed to intervene, according to The Algemeiner.

Claremont Hillel called the incident “completely unacceptable,” urging stronger safety measures for Jewish students.

[RELATED: Northwestern ‘enlightened disagreement’ center criticized for leader’s use of anti-Israel rhetoric]

On Oct. 16, Pomona College President G. Gabrielle Starr and Dean of Students Avis Hinkson condemned the violent disruption.

They explained that four masked individuals forced entry through a locked fire door, shouting and interrupting the event. Starr called the act “outrageous and cruel,” vowing to identify and discipline those responsible.

The college is reviewing security footage, tightening event protocols, and urging witnesses to share evidence.

“Antisemitic hate cannot be tolerated here,” Starr said, adding that Pomona stands united in “rejecting actions that threaten the core values of our College.”

“If the individuals involved are connected to Pomona, we will pursue every appropriate disciplinary action,” the statement continued. “If the individuals are not connected to Pomona, we will refer them to the appropriate entity.”

Last October, Pomona College disciplined students who vandalized and occupied Carnegie Hall during a destructive anti-Israel protest marking the Oct. 7 massacre’s anniversary.

The protesters, many masked, blocked entrances, zip-tied doors, and defaced walls with graffiti while destroying equipment and injuring a campus safety officer. Starr suspended 10 students and warned others could face expulsion or bans, declaring that such “unacceptable” acts would not be tolerated on campus.

Anti-Israel protests have continued on college campuses despite a Gaza ceasefire agreement. Student activists have stated they will not stop until universities fully divest from Israel.

[RELATED: Hamas supporters circulate ‘Columbia Intifada’ newspaper on second anniversary of Oct. 7 attack]

Students for Justice in Palestine’s (SJP) national chapter called for violent retaliation after Gazan activist Saleh Al-Jafarawi was killed in a firefight between Hamas and the Doghmoush clan, a rival militia.

The group’s Instagram post declared, “Death to Zionism. Death to all collaborators,” praising Al-Jafarawi’s “martyrdom.”

Jewish students around the world have increasingly concealed their identities due to rising campus anti-Semitism, with 78 percent admitting they hid their Jewish identity for safety, a recent Anti-Defamation League study found. The report cited escalating threats, assaults, and harassment following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks on Israel.

Campus Reform has contacted Pomona College and Hillel International for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.