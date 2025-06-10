Portland State instructor placed on leave after claiming 'I am Hamas'

Image courtesy of the Willamette Week

A Portland State University (PSU) professor has been placed on administrative leave after being caught on camera claiming “I am Hamas.”

A video that circulated online features a protest attendee making the assertion, to which the interviewer reacted by saying, “You are Hamas. Great.”

“We are all Hamas,” the interviewee responded, gesturing to the crowd.

PSU President Ann Cudd released a statement on Friday identifying the individual as a professor at the university who was “speaking at an independent, non-university event off campus.”

Cudd condemned the statements made by the professor, calling them “unacceptable” and announcing that the university administration is launching an investigation into the professor’s conduct.

“PSU stands unequivocally against antisemitism, terrorism, and hate of any kind, including the statements made in this video,” Cudd stated. “Our university community has been working hard to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all, including our Jewish students, faculty and staff.”

The professor was placed on administrative leave for her comments.

“PSU is conducting an investigation of this incident and the faculty member involved has been placed on administrative leave,” Cudd continued.

The video was likely taken by a local school board member who is being investigated for accusing Israel for perpetrating “genocide” in Gaza on social media, according to reporting by the Willamette Week. The identity of the professor has not been identified by publication.

For several days between late April and early May, 2024, anti-Israel activists occupied PSU’s library—resulting in 30 arrests, according to KATU. Homemade weapons were found inside the building in the aftermath of the occupation.

The occupation cost the institution more than $1.2 million in repairs, and the building remained closed for over four months.

“It was impossible to imagine how long it would take to repair the library because it was in such disrepair,” associate dean of the PSU library Cris Paschild said.

On May 23, 2024, PSU’s Campus public safety chief was hospitalized after he was assaulted during an anti-Israel protest at the school.

The U.S. Department of Education is currently investigating the university for allegedly turning a blind eye to rampant anti-Semitism, as Fox 12 reports.

