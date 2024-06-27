Princeton anti-Israel socialist group urges voters not to vote for Biden in NJ primary

Screenshot taken from Instagram of Princeton YDSA.

An anti-Israel group at Princeton University called for students to vote “uncommitted” instead of voting for President Joe Biden.

Princeton’s Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) shared an Instagram post calling on students who are eligible to vote in New Jersey’s Democratic Primary election on June 4 to refrain from voting for Biden. The post was also shared by the Princeton Palestine Liberation Coalition.



The YDSA wrote: “Are you registered to vote in New Jersey? Join us TODAY in voting for ‘Uncommitted’ in the Democratic primary! We cannot stand idly by while the Biden administration continues to fund the genocide of Palestinians — show them that we are their red line, and vote Uncommitted!”



The post featured a graphic with the call to action: “TELL JOE BIDEN: NO MORE MONEY FOR GENOCIDE.” Below the text is an empty checkbox reading: “President Joe BIDEN, Biden for President,” and another box with a green checkmark that reads: “UNCOMMITTED, Justice for Palestine, Permanent Ceasefire Now.”



The graphic featured a QR code linking to a polling place search bar on the New Jersey state government’s website, a logo of the Democratic Socialists of America, and a link to the website of the campaign Vote Uncommitted NJ.



Vote Uncommitted NJ is a campaign paid for by the Democratic Socialists of America that warns that “Biden must change course on Gaza” and urges voters to “Vote ‘Uncommitted’ for the NJ Democratic Presidential Primary Election.”



The group’s demands include “an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza,” “the liberation of Palestine,” and “the immediate cessation of all arms shipments, military and economic aid from the United States to Israel.”



Campus Reform has contacted Princeton University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.