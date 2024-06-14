Pro-BDS student activists occupy New School welcome center in protest of Israel

Anti-Israel student groups at The New School in Manhattan recently took over a welcome center following the school shutting down the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”

In an Instagram post on May 14, the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter stated its reasoning for taking over the center: “We demand a vote by the Investment Committee now. The process of divestment can take place and be figured out by [Advisory Committee on Investor Responsibility] later, but the commitment to divest cannot wait any longer.”

In another post, the The New School for Palestine chapter urged students and faculty to swarm the building in order to support the ongoing occupation, saying: “Students, staff, and faculty have occupied the Welcome Center, now known as LAMA CENTER, honoring Lama Jamous of Gaza. We need all support to join the picket, drop off food and supplies, and strengthen the barricades established on the doors!!!!!!”

In images taken by Campus Reform, a banner with the words “Lama Jamous Center” were unfurled on the main entrance to the building while students marched outside holding pro-Palestine banners and flags.

Additionally, students in vests were seen barricading the doors to the center while other students inside were reportedly occupying the building.

Multiple NYPD officers were present while people walking past the demonstration on the street were being ushered to stay on the sidewalk and to walk between the demonstration and the building itself.

In addition to the building being occupied by the pro-Hamas protesters, faculty and staff at The New School established their own “Refaat Alareer Faculty Solidarity Encampment” in place of where the previous student-run encampment was held inside of the main lobby of the university.

In other photos taken by Campus Reform, posters put up by protesters at the faculty encampment read: “our enemy is capitalism,” and “The Government Has Blood on Its Hands.”

Following the NYPD breaking down the previous encampment at The New School, the college’s SJP chapter posted a photo to Instagram of the college’s president and former U.S. Representative Donna Shalala, captioning a photo of her near NYPD officers: “DONNA SHALALA, HAVE YOU NO F—--G SHAME?”

Campus Reform has reached out to The New School and the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.