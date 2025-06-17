Pro-Hamas Harvard student org files amicus brief to protect university funding amid anti-Semitism concerns

An anti-Israel group at Harvard University recently filed a brief in support of the school’s lawsuit against the Trump administration.

Recently, the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) wrote and submitted an amicus brief in support of the university’s lawsuit against the Trump administration, as reported by The Algemeiner. The brief defends the school against claims that Harvard has turned a blind eye to anti-Semitism on its campus.

The group has joined in with Harvard in its claim against the federal government, which attempts to halt President Trump’s freeze on $2.2 billion in grants previously earmarked for the university. The Trump administration froze the funding to Harvard, the world’s richest university, partly over concerns that the school was insufficiently addressing anti-Semitism.

In its lawsuit, Harvard contended that anti-Semitism concerns should not justify losing funding for scientific research.

“The Government has not — and cannot — identify any rational connection between antisemitism concerns and the medical, scientific, technological, and other research it has frozen that aims to save American lives, foster American success, preserve American security, and maintain America’s position as a global leader in innovation,” Harvard contended in its initial lawsuit.

PSC previously lauded Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks against Israel. Shortly after that day, the group signed on to a statement that held “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all the unfolding violence.”

The statement endorsed by PSC asserted that the “apartheid regime,” by which the groups meant Israel, “is the only one to blame” for the violence. “Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden,” the groups stated.

“Today, the Palestinian ordeal enters into uncharted territory. The coming days will require a firm stand against colonial retaliation,” the statement continued. “We call on the Harvard community to take action to stop the ongoing annihilation of Palestinians.”

Campus Reform reported last year that PSC created a new anti-Israel student paper called The Harvard Crimeson. In an advertisement for the establishment of the paper, PSC posted to Instagram a cover story that stated, “THERE ARE NO UNIVERSITIES LEFT IN GAZA.”

“Want to know more about Harvard’s crimes?” PSC asked in the post. “Read the latest issue of the @harvardcrimeson — a new group dedicated to revealing Harvard’s complicity in genocide — to learn all about it.”

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University and the Palestine Solidarity Committee for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.