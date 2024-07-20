Pro-Hamas student activists protest at NYC Citibank calling for divestments

A pro-Hamas student group from Columbia University hosted a demonstration outside of Citibank in New York City to protest the organization, claiming that the firm is, “PROFITING OVER GAZA’S BLOOD.”

In the group’s initial post calling for others to protest outside of Citibank’s Manhattan office, Columbia University’s Dar Jafra group urged its followers to turn out to the protest, “[t]o flood the plaza!”

The group stated in the June 17 Instagram post, “from Turtle Island to Palestine, end settler colonialism and US imperialism.”

In the same post, the student organization stated that it was, “calling on people of conscience in our communities to turn up in numbers to show we will not rest until CITI BANK Divests!”

“We need bodies to flood the plaza! Organize, ESCALATE FOR GAZA, and New Yorkers—show out to Citibank Headquarters on June 18th,” the group added in the caption.

The group also criticized Citibank’s operations for being “the world’s #1 bank” of “Fossil Fuel Expansion” and “Apartheid Israel.”

The protest that occurred on June 18 was also promoted by other groups like Columbia’s Students for Justice in Palestine, which helped organize multiple anti-Israel encampments on Columbia’s grounds.

In images and videos that have surfaced on X from the protest, various protesters can be seen lying on the ground chanting pro-Hamas slogans such as, “CitiBank you will see, Palestine will be free.”

In another video on X, individuals who work inside of the building where the protest was taking place are seen having to enter the building through different entrances as protesters had blocked off the main entrance to the building.

One individual who got up to speak outside of the protest announced to the crowd through a megaphone, stating that the protesters were “Occupying Citi’s plaza for Gaza … until Citi divests from Israel.”

Pro-Hamas student groups at Columbia have organized and promoted other protests in public that have gone outside of the Columbia campus.

In a post from June 18, the Columbia University Apartheid Divest encouraged its followers to, “Pack the courts for the Hind’s Hall 46,” referencing upcoming court proceedings that were set to focus on students who broke into a Columbia building.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.