Pro-Hamas students renew calls for 'the Intifada' against Israel at Harvard

Anti-Israel demonstrators at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts recently conducted a protest during which they shouted anti-Israel and anti-Semitic slogans.

The protest occurred on Sept. 6, which was three days after classes began at the university, as noted by The Times of Israel.

“The pro-terror mob is marching through [Harvard] screaming ‘long live the intifada’ and ‘globalize the intifada,’” author Aviva Klompas posted to X on Sept. 6. “To be clear, they may as well be screaming ‘kill the Jews.’”

Around 80 people in total were present at the protest, which was reportedly organized by the anti-Israel group, Harvard Out of Occupied Palestine (HOOP).

“No matter what the University says or does, our demands have always been crystal clear: Disclose and divest,” a HOOP organizer told The Harvard Crimson. “These meetings were never the end goal of our campaign.”

Police officers were reportedly present at the protest from both the Harvard University Police Department officers and the Cambridge Police Department. HOOP described the presence of law enforcement as an “example of the institution ramping up its militarism against students protesting genocide.”

“HARVARD OUT OF OCCUPIED PALESTINE,” the anti-Israel student organization posted to Instagram on Sept. 9, alongside a video from the protest.

“On Friday Sept. 6, HOOP held a rally to let Harvard University and the Management Company know that the students will NOT stomach the University’s material and moral complicity in 11 months of genocide and 76 years of occupation,” the caption of the post stated. “Harvard, you are on notice.”

Campus Reform has previously reported that Harvard finished in last place for the second straight year in the free speech rankings published by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).

“Simply put, Harvard has never performed well in FIRE’s College Free Speech Rankings, finishing below 75% of the schools surveyed in each of the past four years,” FIRE stated in the description of last year’s rankings.

“Harvard,” the organization continued, “which on paper commits to protecting free speech, has a dismal record of responding to deplatforming attempts — attempts to sanction students, student groups, scholars, and speakers for speech protected under First Amendment standards.”

Campus Reform has also reported that Harvard Law School has hired Liz Magill, the former president of the University of Pennsylvania who controversially failed to unequivocally condemn campus calls for “genocide” against Jews in a testimony during a congressional hearing late last year..

