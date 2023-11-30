Pro-Palestine activists occupy UMich building demanding divestments from Israel

Pro-Palestine protesters at the University of Michigan have become bolder in expressing their frustrations with university leadership.

Beginning on the afternoon of Nov. 17, more than 200 student demonstrators occupied the primary administrative building for nearly eight hours. One protester reportedly went inside the building first and opened doors for the crowd, who subsequently filed into the hall.

[RELATED: THE SCROLL: Tom Cotton calls out ‘from the river to the sea’ chant as a ‘call for genocide’ against Jews”]

The demonstration was said to be in protest of Michigan’s investments toward Israel. Multiple protesters alleged the event took place because university president Santa Ono had previously refused to meet with them to discuss their demands.

According to The Detroit News, the protesters chanted, used bullhorns, beat drums, and waved Palestinian flags.

They also waved banners that read, “Anti-Zionism does not equal anti-Semitism,” and chants were heard of “From the river to the sea” and “Free Palestine.”

The building that the protesters occupied, the Ruthven Building, is where most of Michigan’s administrative operations are located and is the spot of Ono’s office.

Throughout the eight hours inside, students also chanted, “Ono, Ono, you can’t hide, you’re supporting genocide,” and “Fund our education, not the occupation.”

[RELATED: 70+ Columbia student groups publish anti-Israel manifesto, demand school reinstate clubs suspended for threats and intimidation]

One student, Felipe Coimbra, told local news station WXYZ Detroit that, “We’ve only been able to talk to lower people in [the] administration and we felt that this is unfortunately the only way to make our voices heard.” Another student claimed that the “coalition” of protesters featured 54 student clubs.

WXYZ Detroit also reported that the students who refused to leave the Ruthven Building received trespassing violations.

Campus Reform has contacted the university and several Michigan student protesters for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.