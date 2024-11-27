Pro-trans activists hold picnic to protest Paula Scanlan at Michigan State

Former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Paula Scanlan’s speaking appearance at Michigan State University in East Lansing was protested by LGBT activists for her opposition to men competing in women’s sports.

On Nov. 12, Scanlan appeared at Michigan State to discuss the topic as well as having to share a locker room with teammate Lia Thomas, a man who previously went by William.

One student activist decided to organize a protest against the lecture after hoping that the university would condemn Scanlan’s appearance, The State News reported. The student organized a picnic outside of the lecture building as an opportunity to organize students who identify as “queer” and transgender.

”I wanted to provide a space where they could just find other friends, make some more community, and just feel, at least for now, safe in this environment,” the activist told the outlet. “The overall, wider MSU community is with them and we’re supporting each other.”

Another student activist who participated in the picnic told The State News that, “If we have nothing else, we have each other.”

Despite the mild demonstration that featured pizza and pride flags, Scanlan used the opportunity express optimism about the future of women’s sports due to the prospects of the incoming Trump administration. ”For the first time in my journey on this, I actually do have hope,” the former college athlete reportedly said regarding Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election. “I feel like I can finally see the finish line on this issue.” Scanlan also encouraged the audience to “stand up and say what everyone else is thinking” concerning men competing against women. [RELATED: Former Lia Thomas teammate Paula Scanlan speaks with Campus Reform after testifying before Congress] When asked on the campaign trail about how to address this issue, then candidate Trump shared a similar sentiment when he responded, “It’s such an easy question, and everybody in the room, and you know that answer, we’re not going to let it happen.” “You just ban it. The president bans it. You just don’t let it happen. Not a big deal,” Trump said, which was met with an audience applause.

Trump town hall attendee: “How do you plan on addressing the transgender issue in women’s sports? I have 9 grandchildren, 6 of them female, all playing sports. We are very concerned for their safety.”@realDonaldTrump: ”It’s such an easy question. We’re not going to let it… pic.twitter.com/0dzrc7zYQ2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 16, 2024

Campus Reform has reached out to Paula Scanlan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.