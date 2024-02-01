Prof Giordano and Riley Gaines on how to combat radical gender ideology
This issue transcends political boundaries as the majority of Americans are concerned about the indoctrination of radical gender ideology, especially when it comes to shaping the experiences of their children.
Riley Gaines sits down with Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano to discuss her Speak Louder Tour sponsored by the Leadership Institute. Riley explains the critical need for courage to confront the alarming trend of women being marginalized and erased as men are dominating women’s sports.
Watch the full interview here.