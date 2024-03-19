Prof Giordano says SAT's new 'adaptive testing' format raises 'concerns': WATCH

Opinion
March 19, 2024, 12:10 pm ET

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Nicholas Giordano appeared on Fox News’s America’s Newsroom on Monday to discuss the SAT’s change to “adaptive testing.”

According to the College Board, which administers the SAT, students taking the standardized test will routed to different modules for each subject depending on how they perform on the first one.

”The mix of questions in the second module is, on average, either of higher difficulty or of lower difficulty than that in the first module,” the College Board stated.

Giordano told Fox News that the new testing format raises concerns.

[RELATED: Yale reverses ‘test-optional’ admissions policy]

”Standardized testing is an important metric because it’s a metric that’s objective. It’s a metric that’s free from human bias,” Giordano said. “However, there are concerns about whether or not the algorithms can be used and actually promote inefficiencies within the system.”

”No matter which module you’re routed to, the most important thing to keep in mind is to do your best. Your score will be accurate, and you won’t get a lower score just because you saw a lower difficulty set of questions,” the College Board wrote.

[RELATED: Dartmouth becomes first in Ivy League to reinstate SAT/ACT requirement, says research finds it increases diversity]

Students taking the SAT are still required to show up in person but can use their own tablets or laptops, according to the New York Post.

