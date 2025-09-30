Professor calls White men 'dangerous animals,' says Kirk's murder was 'karma'

A Fort Hays State University (FHSU) employee is facing backlash after she labeled White men the “most dangerous animals on the planet” and called Charlie Kirk’s assassination “karma.”

Nuchelle Chance, an assistant psychology professor at FHSU in Hays, Kansas, posted the controversial statements on social media after Kirk’s death.

“Me thinks the word ‘karma’ is appropriate. Sad all the way around,” she posted on Facebook under the name “NuNu LA Chance.”

Chance doubled down on her comments in a video she posted to TikTok Sept. 29, stating, “It’s always ironic that the shooters, the perpetrators of these mass incidents, they always tend to fit a certain demographic…White American men…they’re the perpetrators of these crimes…the average person sees that and understands that.”

FHSU posted an official statement to X, writing that the university is “aware” of the posts made by Chance and is “reviewing this situation as a confidential personnel matter.”

Official statement from Fort Hays State University in response to a recent social media post about race and violence. pic.twitter.com/TgtNwc8Twv — Fort Hays State University (@FortHaysState) September 29, 2025

The university has yet to confirm whether Chance has been placed on administrative leave or terminated, but her faculty profile was removed from its website.

In Chance’s TikTok video, she defended her social media posts and said that her online comments should be viewed separately from her role as an educator.

“Who I am as a person outside of my professional spaces shouldn’t be put under attack, but that’s where we are right now,” Chance said.

“Who NuNu LA Chance is on Facebook shouldn’t necessarily be used to judge or have some sort of retaliation on who Dr. Nichelle L. Chance is in the classroom.”

Campus Reform is tracking updates to this story and has contacted Fort Hays State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

