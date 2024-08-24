Professor cleared of charges about faking Native American ancestry, despite criticism

A professor who allegedly faked having Native American ancestry was recently cleared of accusations, despite facing widespread criticism.



Margaret Noodin, professor of English and American Indian studies at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee (UWM), was recently cleared of allegations that she had falsely claimed to have Indigenous ancestry.



Noodin, who used to direct the school’s Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education, was previously found guilty of violating the school’s code of conduct for making apparently erroneous claims about her ancestry.





Following allegations surrounding the veracity of her identity claims, Noodin released a “positionality statement” in 2022 in which she stated that “I am not, and have not claimed to be, an enrolled citizen of a tribal nation. Like many Americans, my understanding of my own race and ethnicity has evolved over time and there are many ancestors I look forward to meeting when I leave this world.”



Doug Kiel, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and a curator at the Chicago Field Museum, which featured Noodin’s art as part of an Indigenous art exhibit, expressed frustration with Noodin’s conduct.



Referencing her “positionality statement,” he said: “It’s really quite rambling babble about, ‘I know a person and I was in a ceremony,’ and it’s like, ‘No, no, no, no. This is not how this works at all.’”



Kiel also wrote directly to Noodin, telling her: “No matter how you slice it, you have made very big, inexcusable mistakes that legitimately call into question whether you can be trusted to work with Native people and communities.”



“You have years of amends to start making,” he wrote.



Howard Kimewon, who worked together with Noodin in the past on research related to the Ojibwe language, described her as a “con artist,” expressing disappointment in relation to their previous collaborations.



“She did enough damage to me. I can’t forget it,” he said.



UWM agreed to re-open Noodin’s case after she requested an additional review. The school appointed Mark Freeland – one of Noodin’s most vocal supporters – to lead the review. Freeland is also allegedly a friend of Noodin’s.



Freeland cleared Noodin of the charges, an assessment that the university accepted but that faced opposition from others.



One student who had enrolled in some of Noodin’s courses told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “It is interesting that the university had her hand-picked successor be the so-called expert on Indigenous identity. [Noodin and Freeland] are personal friends and knew each other prior to his hiring—talk about a conflict of interest.”



Noodin told Campus Reform: “I believe in putting students first and am eager to get back to teaching this fall. I understand that I am a public servant and can be investigated and held accountable for following all policies and guidelines. It is my hope that I will be allowed to maintain my personal beliefs about who I am as taught to me by members of my family and community.”



“However, I also believe there is no need to make discussion of myself part of my role at the university. I think it is important that I create neutral and safe spaces in my classes so that all students can seek an education free of any bias as they each form their own character and find their future,” she added.



Campus Reform has reached out to UWM and Doug Kiel for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.