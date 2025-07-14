Professor doxxes ICE agents: WATCH
This website allows users to upload or take photographs of ICE agents and cross reference them against hundreds of LinkedIn profiles.
Trending
Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Fox Business to talk about Kyle McDonald, a former New York University professor’s website that doxxes ICE agents.
”This website, which allows users to upload or take photographs of ICE agents and cross reference them against hundreds of LinkedIn profiles, is operational as the assaults on officers have reportedly increased 700% since last year,” Sturge wrote for Campus Reform.
Check out the full article here.