Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Professor doxxes ICE agents: WATCH

This website allows users to upload or take photographs of ICE agents and cross reference them against hundreds of LinkedIn profiles.

Trending
























July 14, 2025, 4:53 pm ET


Campus Reform Reporter Emily Sturge joined Fox Business to talk about Kyle McDonald, a former New York University professor’s website that doxxes ICE agents.

”This website, which allows users to upload or take photographs of ICE agents and cross reference them against hundreds of LinkedIn profiles, is operational as the assaults on officers have reportedly increased 700% since last year,” Sturge wrote for Campus Reform. 

Check out the full article here

Share this article

More articles like this