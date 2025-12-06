Professor suspended after saying 'I am Hamas' files notice of intent to sue against university

A professor at Portland State University has filed a legal claim against the school, accusing administrators of discrimination and retaliation after she was suspended for remarks made during a pro-Palestine protest.

Dr. Yasmeen Hanoosh, a tenured Arabic studies professor, was placed on administrative leave in June following the release of a video showing her at a demonstration where she appeared to say, “I am Hamas. We are all Hamas.”

Her attorneys argue the video was edited down to a few seconds, her comments were sarcastic and made during a private conversation, and that PSU acted unjustly by disciplining her for protected speech made off-campus, on personal time.

The legal complaint, reported by Willamette Week, claims PSU targeted Hanoosh because of her national origin and political expression, both of which are protected under the First Amendment. Her lawyers say the university’s response — including public criticism by the president — harmed her reputation, career, and safety.

She has since received threats and hate mail after being exposed by university president Ann Cudd, according to the filing.

PSU has not responded in detail but confirmed that Hanoosh remains on leave while the investigation continues. The case comes as universities nationwide face legal and political pressure over how they handle campus speech on contentious issues like the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The U.S. Department of Education is currently investigating PSU for allegedly failing to respond to antisemitism on campus following several high-profile protests and occupations.