Professors double down on anti-Israel ideology: WATCH

Campus Reform Higher Education Fellow Ken Tashjy joined “Stacy Washington NOW” on the Salem News Channel to discuss the prevalence of anti-Israel bias in academia.

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) reversed its longstanding opposition to “academic boycotts.” Tashjy finds the timing of AAUP’s reversal more than suspicious.

”I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they changed their view on academic boycotts soon after the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas and Israel’s military response post-October 7th,” Tashjy said. “They’ve also now shifted in alignment with the students protesters and the protests we saw rage across our college campuses last spring, where we saw destruction of property, interference in the educational environment in the process, and real disruption.”