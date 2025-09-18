Protesters at Oakland University Charlie Kirk vigil overpowered by 'USA' chants

A vigil for Charlie Kirk at Oakland University was disrupted by protesters, but attendees quickly overpowered the interruption with chants of “USA.”

Hundreds gathered on Sept. 15 to honor the conservative commentator, who was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University five days earlier. The Oakland University College Republicans, Turning Point USA, and the Network of Enlightened Women organized the event. Students praised Kirk for his dedication to free debate and his defense of conservative values.

[RELATED: Student body president of St. Bonaventure appears to smile while celebrating Kirk’s public murder]

Oakland University emphasized before the event that it was not a university-sponsored activity.

“Oakland University is not sponsoring or endorsing this event,” the school said in a statement. “Oakland University supports the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and expression and the right to assemble peacefully. However, as with all expressive activity on campus, unlawful harassment, violence or threats to campus safety will not be permitted.”

Despite the call for civility, protesters confronted attendees. One video shared with Campus Reform shows demonstrators singling out a student organizer, who is black, shouting, “You is our people [sic],” “You’re never going to be one of them, brother,” and “What happened?”

At one point, protesters who were screaming “no more hate” were drowned out by chants of “USA” from the vigil crowd. Video of the incident shows the confrontation on the night of the vigil.

[RELATED: UCLA suspends official who cheered Charlie Kirk’s death, after scrubbing DEI website]

The vigil took place as federal authorities continued investigating the killing of Kirk. The suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, surrendered to authorities as the investigation closed in, reportedly fearing he would be shot.

Multiple professors and other faculty from universities across the nation have been terminated or suspended for celebrating the violent death of Kirk. Pressure has been mounting for more universities to take action against similar celebrations of Kirk’s assassination.