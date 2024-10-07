Protests rock Columbia on one-year anniversary of Oct. 7

Screenshot taken from Gil Zussman's X account.

Anti-Israel protestors at Columbia University staged a massive demonstration against the Jewish state on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s terrorist massacre of Israeli civilians.

On Friday, the anti-Israel group Columbia University Apartheid Divest advertised a protest for Monday to commemorate Oct. 7, which the group condemned as the start of “an entire year of uninterrupted genocide,” referring to Israel’s campaign against the terrorist group, Hamas.

Hamas murdered more than 1,000 Israelis in its attack on Oct. 7 a year ago.

[RELATED: Anti-Israel activists vandalize homes of UMich leadership, orgs with Israeli ties to mark Oct. 7 anniversary: PHOTOS]

The group called on students and others to “walk out” of class to “flood NYC for Palestine,” writing: “No school. No work. No business as usual.”

Interim University President Katrina Armstrong warned community members ahead of the protest that Columbia is a “major focus for protest and other activity” and announced that students will see “more dividers and barricades than are commonly seen on campus.”

Hundreds of students, many of them wearing keffiyehs in support of Palestinians, protested on Columbia’s Morningside Heights campus, chanting slogans like “Free free Palestine” and holding Palestinian flags and signs with anti-Israel messaging.





Breaking: Hundreds of terror supporters at Columbia University walk out of class to intimidate the Jewish student display commemorating Oct. 7th.



Every single faculty member that is present should immediately by fired and students suspended. pic.twitter.com/hpvoxJ2OPF — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 7, 2024



Some of the students were also heard shouting “Intifada Intifada!” referencing an Arabic term for a violent uprising against Israel. More than a thousand Israelis died in the Second Intifada alone at the hands of Palestinian terrorists.





NOW: “Intifada Intifada!” - Pro-Palestine students rally on Columbia University grounds as they stage a WALK OUT to mark October 7th.



Video by @a_lkoakes @FreedomNTV Desk@freedomnews.tv to license pic.twitter.com/Ou83p0qbsp — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 7, 2024



The students also chanted “One solution: Revolution.”





📍 Columbia University campus: Hundreds of anti-Israel student protesters chanting “one solution” on Oct. 7@FreeBeacon pic.twitter.com/b2WUn9CPkV — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 7, 2024



Some Jewish students and members of the community also arranged counterprotests. The protesters held Israeli flags, and one of the participants was Columbia Professor Shai Davidai, who has been vocal in his opposition to pro-Hamas activists.





🚨🇺🇸“Bring them home” Pro-Israeli Protester surrounded by Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia Universitypic.twitter.com/FmMNvzgdoA https://t.co/zGtPspWDTQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 7, 2024





Pro-Israel demonstration has begun at @Columbia University on the anniversary of the #Hamas massacre. A counter-demonstration is expected to begin this hour. Full coverage on @PIX11News of the anniversary all day. pic.twitter.com/Q64yUc5K4A — James Ford (@jamesfordtv) October 7, 2024





The pro-Israel counterprotestors also set up a display showing the photos of the hostages that Hamas kidnapped on Oct. 7, many of whom remain in the terrorist group’s captivity, and some of whom were murdered by the organization.

[RELATED: Columbia student group calls Hamas’ Tel Aviv terror attack an act of ‘resistance’]





NOW: An “encampment” art instalation is set up by Pro-Israel groups as Pro-Palestine students are expected to do a walk out to mark October 7th.



Current instalation of hostages and those killed is set up on Columbia University grounds, where a pro-Palestine Encampment was… pic.twitter.com/H1KguXC6mr — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 7, 2024





The installation honoring Hamas’s victims triggered outrage among the anti-Israel activists, who wanted to shut it down.





.@Columbia Apartheid Divest organized (an unapproved) march calling to “shut down” an art installation honoring Oct. 7 victims and calling for the release of 8 American hostages. They never fail to surprise pic.twitter.com/OyDpJ0aZd5 — Gil Zussman (@gil_zussman) October 7, 2024





Columbia University saw the outbreak of a massive anti-Israel tent encampment in April that disrupted life on campus for weeks. The protest quickly inspired many copycat tent encampments in colleges and universities all across the United States that saw multiple activists accused of anti-Semitic actions against Jewish students. At least 3,100 students were arrested for their disruptive actions during the demonstrations.

Campus Reform has reached out to Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.