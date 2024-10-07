Opinion
Protests rock Columbia on one-year anniversary of Oct. 7

Hundreds of students walked out of class on the anniversary of the bloody massacre of Israelis, protesting the Jewish state’s campaign against Hamas terrorists.

The students chanted slogans like ‘Intifada Intifada!’ and ‘One solution: Revolution.’

Trending
























Screenshot taken from Gil Zussman's X account.
Elad Vaida | Managing Editor
October 7, 2024, 4:55 pm ET

Anti-Israel protestors at Columbia University staged a massive demonstration against the Jewish state on the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s terrorist massacre of Israeli civilians. 

On Friday, the anti-Israel group Columbia University Apartheid Divest advertised a protest for Monday to commemorate Oct. 7, which the group condemned as the start of “an entire year of uninterrupted genocide,” referring to Israel’s campaign against the terrorist group, Hamas.

Hamas murdered more than 1,000 Israelis in its attack on Oct. 7 a year ago. 

[RELATED: Anti-Israel activists vandalize homes of UMich leadership, orgs with Israeli ties to mark Oct. 7 anniversary: PHOTOS]

The group called on students and others to “walk out” of class to “flood NYC for Palestine,” writing: “No school. No work. No business as usual.”  

Interim University President Katrina Armstrong warned community members ahead of the protest that Columbia is a “major focus for protest and other activity” and announced that students will see “more dividers and barricades than are commonly seen on campus.”

Hundreds of students, many of them wearing keffiyehs in support of Palestinians, protested on Columbia’s Morningside Heights campus, chanting slogans like “Free free Palestine” and holding Palestinian flags and signs with anti-Israel messaging. 


Some of the students were also heard shouting “Intifada Intifada!” referencing an Arabic term for a violent uprising against Israel. More than a thousand Israelis died in the Second Intifada alone at the hands of Palestinian terrorists. 


The students also chanted “One solution: Revolution.” 


Some Jewish students and members of the community also arranged counterprotests. The protesters held Israeli flags, and one of the participants was Columbia Professor Shai Davidai, who has been vocal in his opposition to pro-Hamas activists. 




The pro-Israel counterprotestors also set up a display showing the photos of the hostages that Hamas kidnapped on Oct. 7, many of whom remain in the terrorist group’s captivity, and some of whom were murdered by the organization. 

[RELATED: Columbia student group calls Hamas’ Tel Aviv terror attack an act of ‘resistance’]



The installation honoring Hamas’s victims triggered outrage among the anti-Israel activists, who wanted to shut it down.



Columbia University saw the outbreak of a massive anti-Israel tent encampment in April that disrupted life on campus for weeks. The protest quickly inspired many copycat tent encampments in colleges and universities all across the United States that saw multiple activists accused of anti-Semitic actions against Jewish students. At least 3,100 students were arrested for their disruptive actions during the demonstrations. 

Campus Reform has reached out to Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



