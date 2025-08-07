Public CA universities shell out $42M for illegal alien legal assistance:WATCH





Campus Reform reporter Emily Sturge appeared on The National News Desk to discuss growing federal scrutiny of university programs that offer aid to undocumented immigrants. Sturge highlighted that the California State University (CSU) system has reportedly spent $42 million in taxpayer funds on legal services for undocumented students and their families, assisting nearly 21,000 individuals as of 2023.

Sturge noted that the Department of Justice considers these services potentially discriminatory, as they are unavailable to American citizens. She also discussed federal investigations into five universities, including the University of Michigan, for offering scholarships exclusively to undocumented students. At Michigan, $100,000 was spent in one year on such aid, covering tuition, housing, and other expenses.

According to Sturge, if found in violation of federal law, these institutions risk losing federal funding unless they reform programs deemed discriminatory by the Department of Education and Department of Justice.