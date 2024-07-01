Purdue University adopts ‘institutional neutrality’ in wake of Indiana intellectual diversity bill

On June 7, Purdue University’s Board of Trustees committed to “institutional neutrality,” meaning the administration will not take sides in hot-button political and social issues.

The Indiana university’s decision comes in the wake of the March 13 passage of Indiana’s Senate Bill 202, which makes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs at Indiana’s public colleges and universities promote “cultural and intellectual diversity” as well.



The bill also stops these state schools from forcing applicants and employees to support “political or ideological movements.”



“At Friday’s meeting, the Statement of Policy on Institutional Neutrality was approved and adopted as the official Purdue policy, reflecting the university’s existing and long-standing practice,” Purdue University explained on its website.



“As required by [SB] 202, this policy provides that the university will refrain from taking an official institutional position on a government proposal or policy debate that touches on a social or political issue being contested in the public arena unless that proposal or policy has a direct bearing on the university’s fiscal affairs or on the tools afforded to it to advance its land-grant mission,” the explanation continues.



The university administration also announced that it is taking steps to promote “intellectual diversity” in keeping with Senate Bill 202’s requirements.



“Also as required by [SB] 202, diversity committees for each Purdue campus will be impaneled. Each committee will develop recommendations for programming to promote cultural and intellectual diversity and will coordinate with Purdue’s Executive Policy Review Group on any recommended policies,” the university announced.



After the passage of SB 202, bill sponsor Republican State Sen. Spencer Deery said: “The American public and Hoosiers as well are losing faith and trust in higher education. One of the strong reasons for that is, frankly, higher education hasn’t done a great job of making every viewpoint feel welcome.”



Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb also expressed confidence in the purpose of the legislation: “I have faith in our public universities to faithfully implement this law to foster the successful growth and intellectual vibrancy of academia while protecting the rights of all individuals.”



On May 28, Harvard University announced that school leaders will not speak officially regarding hot-button issues, following a report that counseled leaders not to “issue official statements about public matters that do not directly affect the university’s core function.”



